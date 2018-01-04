Before learning to fly, Stellaluna falls from her mother’s arms and lands head first into an occupied bird’s nest. The mother bird adopts Stellaluna as her own under one condition: she must live like a bird. Then, when Stellaluna finally has the opportunity to show her bird siblings what life as a bat is like, all of them are confused. Will the birds ever accept Stellaluna for who she truly is? Anyone who has ever been asked to be someone they’re not will understand the conflicts—and possibilities—Stellaluna faces.

Saturdays & Sundays, May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 and June 2 at 2pm.

Recommended for ages 4+.

A heartwarming tale based on the book by Janell Cannon. Adapted for the stage by Saskia Janse. Music by Guus Ponsioen. Produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences.

A WNY Regional Premiere

Production sponsors are EduKids and the Buffalo Sabres.