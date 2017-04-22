Quantcast

Spring Into Nature Celebration

to Google Calendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Casey Rd., Basom, New York 1101

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is hosting its annual Spring Into Nature celebration at the Refuge Visitor Center on Casey Road. Welcome spring back to the swamp with a variety of nature-related exhibits, plus free crafts and games for the kids. Family favorites include constructing bird feeders and seeing live birds of prey. All activities are FREE. Food will be available for purchase. For further info, call 585-948-5445.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo & Rochester and managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Info

Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Casey Rd., Basom, New York 1101 View Map

Free Event, Nature & Outdoors

Visit Event Website

585-948-5445

to Google Calendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Spring Into Nature Celebration - 2017-04-22 09:00:00

Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.

Built with Metro Publisher™