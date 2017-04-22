Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is hosting its annual Spring Into Nature celebration at the Refuge Visitor Center on Casey Road. Welcome spring back to the swamp with a variety of nature-related exhibits, plus free crafts and games for the kids. Family favorites include constructing bird feeders and seeing live birds of prey. All activities are FREE. Food will be available for purchase. For further info, call 585-948-5445.

Iroquois NWR is located midway between Buffalo & Rochester and managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.