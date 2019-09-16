Join us for our annual spook-free Halloween party! Spooktacular is great for even the youngest members of the family. So put on your favorite costume, and come join us for fun! Visitors can play games, make crafts, have a snack, watch our volunteer woodcarvers carve pumpkins, or have a frighteningly good time in our STEAM Scream House.*

$6.00/person ($5.00/person for Carousel Society members) Sorry, no passes or coupons accepted for this special event. *STEAM Scream House is for all ages and explores the fun science, technology, engineering, art, and math that goes in to some "haunted" spaces in the Halloween season.