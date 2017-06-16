Quantcast

Splish Splash Summer Bash 2017

MLK Jr. Park West Parade Circle, Buffalo, New York 14211

Celebrate the start of summer and school summer vacation at Splish Splash Summer Bash 2017 at the MLK Jr. Park splash pad! Activities include the BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Zone Cruiser, free face-painting, balloon art, arts and crafts with Buffalo Book Bike, and healthy snacks from James Desiderio Inc.

Splish Splash Summer Bash 2017 is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York (BCBS of WNY), the city of Buffalo and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. The MLK Jr. Park splash pad is designated BCBS of WNY Healthy Zone.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/304129936706314/

MLK Jr. Park West Parade Circle, Buffalo, New York 14211

716-838-1249

