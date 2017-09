Spectacular Saturdays! Fall Family Flicks - Harlem Road Community Center Auditorium, 4255 Harlem Rd, Amherst. Crafts & games before the show - 12:30-1:30pm - Movies start at 1:30pm. October 28 - Hotel Transylvania 2 - Just in time for Halloween!! Cost: FREE (no registration required) Brought to you by Amherst Youth & Recreation.