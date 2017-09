Adapted swim lesson class for all children with Cerebral Palsy, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Fragile X Syndrome, and Down’s Syndrome.

Age 3-5

Sept. 17 - Dec. 17

Sundays 11:30am-12:00pm

Full Member: $251 | Gym/Community Participant: $292

Class #18760

Age 6-9

Sept. 17 - Dec. 17

Sundays 12:00-12:30pm

Full Member: $251 | Gym/Community Participant: $292

Class #18761