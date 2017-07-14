Special Education Family Workshop

The free event will offer assistance in understanding the Special Education process, and include separate workshops for parents and transition-aged youth (14-21 year-olds). Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to hear a variety of speakers on related topics, including their, and their children's, rights and responsibilities related to the Special Education Process, while transition-aged attendees will participate in a self advocacy training.

Activities for younger children, including a bounce house, face painting, magician, and games will be provided on-site.

A light breakfast and lunch will be served, and a tablet, donated by BAK USA, will be raffled off.

For more information, or to register, call (716) 874-7200, ext. 167 or email pbrown@ldaofwny.org.