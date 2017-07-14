Quantcast

Special Education Family Workshop

Niagara Community Center 530 66th Street, City of Niagara Falls, New York 14304

The free event will offer assistance in understanding the Special Education process, and include separate workshops for parents and transition-aged youth (14-21 year-olds). Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to hear a variety of speakers on related topics, including their, and their children's, rights and responsibilities related to the Special Education Process, while transition-aged attendees will participate in a self advocacy training.

Activities for younger children, including a bounce house, face painting, magician, and games will be provided on-site.

A light breakfast and lunch will be served, and a tablet, donated by BAK USA, will be raffled off.

For more information, or to register, call (716) 874-7200, ext. 167 or email pbrown@ldaofwny.org.

Niagara Community Center 530 66th Street, City of Niagara Falls, New York 14304 View Map
