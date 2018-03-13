Special Education: The differences between IEP & 504 plan

WHAT IS SPECIAL EDUCATION & DIFFERENCES BETWEEN IEP & 504 PLAN
April 21 @ 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
In this workshop you will learn to Increase your knowledge of the special education process including vocabulary and timelines, 504 Plan eligibility & supports available, and increase your confidence to meet your child's need and be an active participant.
Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns
54 Riverdale Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14207
RSVP now! You can call (716) 332-4170 or email info@parentnetworkwny.org
Follow the link for more info and to register:
https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/special-education-differences-iep-504-plan-4-21/