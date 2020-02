× Expand Wayne Peters Children enjoy quill pen writing at Old Fort Niagara. At Soup and Secrets, they'll decipher a code!

Parents and kids (ages 7-12), come have a hearty lunch inside Old Fort Niagara's Log Cabin, then decipher a secret code to locate hidden documents important to the King. $10.00 per person includes admission and lunch, children must be accompanied by an adult. Advance reservations required. Call 716-745-7611 to purchase tickets. RSVP by March 18.