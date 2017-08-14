Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Buffalo Museum of Science 1020 Humboldt Pkwy., Buffalo, New York 14211

SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING PARTY! In collaboration with the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium, the Buffalo Museum of Science is hosting a FREE Great American Solar Eclipse Viewing Party, from 1pm-4pm on Monday, August 21. Free viewing glasses, a guide to the 2017 Great American Solar Eclipse and food trucks will be available for attendees.

In tandem, the Museum is celebrating the opening of its newest science studio, Buffalo in Space! Guests can enjoy special extended hours on August 21 from 10am to 6pm, and admission is only $10 for families and $5 for individuals all day (members admitted free with proof of membership).

Info
View Map
Free Event, Museum Event, Science & Technology
716-896-5200
