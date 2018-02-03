Snowshoeing & Cocoa

Borrow a pair of our snowshoes for a trip through Delaware Park and finish the trek at the Martin House for some hot cocoa! Afterwards, participants have the option of taking a tour of he beautiful house. FREE for snowshoeing and hot chocolate; optional Darwin Martin House tour $10 per person.
For info and registration, call 716-549-1050.
Presented by New York State Parks Niagara Region.
Info
Darwin Martin House State Historic Site 125 Jewett Pkwy, Buffalo, New York 14214 View Map
Free Event, Nature & Outdoors