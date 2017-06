Tifft Nature Preserve and Buffalo Harbor State Park partner again to present our 4th annual family-friendly celebration of the sky featuring air, wind, and flight-themed activities! Kite flying demonstrations by Great Lakes Kitefliers Society, kid’s crafts and activities, food trucks, and more will be located at the Preserve and the Park. Please call 716-825-6397 for more information. FREE. www.TIFFT.org