Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy

to Google Calendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00

Lafayette High School 370 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, New York 14213

Parents and caregivers of children with special needs will walk away with the improved advocacy skills needed to effectively speak up for their child’s needs.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

Info
Lafayette High School 370 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, New York 14213 View Map
Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops
716-332-4170
to Google Calendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Skills for Effective Parents Advocacy - 2017-10-12 18:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.