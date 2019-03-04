She Started IT is a free event to encourage 6th-12th grade girls to explore and be inspired by the field of technology, giving them the opportunity to hear from, interact with and be encouraged by female founders and professionals in Buffalo, NY.

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.: Introduction + Welcome

10:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Video clip from She Started IT and talks by Female Founders

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Lunch and facilitated discussion with Female professionals in the Tech Industry

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Interactive demos & experiences

This event provides young girls the opportunity to:

- Explore opportunities in computing and technology sectors through hands-on activities

- Grow your network with other girls interested in IT

- Engage with WNY Female Founders in Tech

Chaperones provided by event organizers. Family members may attend, but are not required to attend.

*Bring yourself, we'll take care of the food & swag for a memorable event.

Register at https://tinyurl.com/SheStartedIT2019