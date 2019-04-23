Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

× Expand Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York. Celebrate 50 years of Sesame Street at The Strong.

Join The Strong in celebrating 50 years of Sesame Street! Meet with walkaround Abby Cadabby on Saturday, May 18, from 10:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Sunday, May 19, from 12:15 to 4:15 p.m. Pose for a picture with the fairy-in-training at a designated time by picking up a free ticket in the museum’s Adams Atrium the day of the event, while supplies last. All weekend long, take part in an active reading of The Monster at the End of this Book, get pumped up with activities that keep you moving such as flying into a game of Super Grover Says, and work with museum guests to create a pretend chocolate chip cookie cake to celebrate the milestone anniversary. Act out your favorite scenes from Sesame Street television episodes in the puppet play area and create a magic wand inspired by Abby Cadabby. Included with general museum admission.