Sensory Story Time

Please join us for a story time designed for children with sensory issues or those who are on the autism spectrum. This is a small group atmosphere with songs, stories, and activities that will help your child feel comfortable joining in every week.
For children up to age 12. Space is limited and registration is necessary. Call 716-873-2842 to register or for more information.
Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217 View Map
Free Event, Library Program, Special Needs