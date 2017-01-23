Quantcast

Sensory Story Time

Kenmore Branch Library 160 Delaware Road, Kenmore, New York 14217

Join us for a story time designed for children with sensory issues or who are on the autism spectrum. Sensory story time is a small group atmosphere with songs, stories, and activities that will help your child feel comfortable joining in every week. Children up to age 12 are welcome. Sessions run Thursdays from 2/16-4/6, then again from 4/27-5/18. Space is limited and registration is required. Please call 716-873-2842 to register.

View Map

Free Event, Library Program, Special Needs

716-873-2842

