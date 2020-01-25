Ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Be prepared to get a little messy! Drop in with your curious little ones and let them explore, discover, create, and play! Sensory play promotes language development, fine/gross motor skills, social interaction, and can help with pre-writing skills, too. Plus, it's a lot of FUN for both child and caregiver. Registration is not required. Please call the library at 716-773-7124 for more information.
Sensory Playtime
Grand Island Memorial Library 1715 Bedell Rd, Grand Island, New York 14072
