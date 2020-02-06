Sensory Night WNED Kidfest

WNED KidFest Sensory Night Tickets are on Sale!!! February 7th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Come meet some of PBS Kids' most beloved characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog, Wonder Red, Buddy the Dinosaur, and more! There are lots of activities, a green screen, gluten free snacks, music and more. Only 150 tickets will be sold to keep it sensory friendly. Here is the link to purchase tickets with the code: “sensorynight” https://kidfestsensory20.eventbrite.com\