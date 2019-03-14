Enjoy The Strong before it opens to the public at an exclusive event designed for children with special sensory, developmental, or physical needs.

Explore the museum in a comfortable and accepting environment that features fewer guests, light and sound reduction, extra visual safety signage, and designated quiet areas that include sensory friendly toys. Also enjoy story readings and a free visit to the relaxing Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden before noon. Take pictures with Peter Rabbit from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. only. Space is limited to 250 guests. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Register at museumofplay.org/calendar/sensory-friendly-sunday.