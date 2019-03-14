Sensory-Friendly Sunday

The Strong Museum 1 Manhattan Square, Rochester, New York 14607

Enjoy The Strong before it opens to the public at an exclusive event designed for children with special sensory, developmental, or physical needs.

Explore the museum in a comfortable and accepting environment that features fewer guests, light and sound reduction, extra visual safety signage, and designated quiet areas that include sensory friendly toys. Also enjoy story readings and a free visit to the relaxing Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden before noon. Take pictures with Peter Rabbit from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. only. Space is limited to 250 guests. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Register at museumofplay.org/calendar/sensory-friendly-sunday.

Family Program, Museum Event, Special Needs
585-263-2700
