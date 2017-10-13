Sensory Friendly Performance - Bunnicula

Sensory Friendly Performance of Bunnicula at the Theatre of Youth. Theatre of Youth (TOY) welcomes you to enjoy a performance in a sensory friendly environment. Your children can sit where they are most comfortable and move around as they need, all while enjoying the magic of live theatre.

These tickets are made available for children and families who desire a sensory friendly environment. As such, an access code is required to purchase your tickets at the reduced price of $5 per ticket. If you do not have the access code, please contact Michelle in the box office at 716.884.4400 x304 or boxoffice@theatreofyouth.org.