Self-Directed Services

to Google Calendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00

Casey Middle School 105 Casey Rd., Village of Williamsville, New York 14051

In this workshop individual’s families and caregivers will learn what OPWDD funded self-directed services are and how they work. Participants develop a basic understanding of creating an initial service plan for the individual with a developmental disability; identify what their responsibilities will be and who they will be working with during this process. Learn what terms employer, budget authority, and what the roles like start-up broker, support broker and more will play in Self-Directed Services.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.

Info
Casey Middle School 105 Casey Rd., Village of Williamsville, New York 14051 View Map
Free Event, Special Needs, Workshops
to Google Calendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Self-Directed Services - 2017-09-28 19:00:00
Subscribe to our FREE Digital Issues!

Sign up to receive an email alert as soon as a new issue goes live.