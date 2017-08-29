In this workshop individual’s families and caregivers will learn what OPWDD funded self-directed services are and how they work. Participants develop a basic understanding of creating an initial service plan for the individual with a developmental disability; identify what their responsibilities will be and who they will be working with during this process. Learn what terms employer, budget authority, and what the roles like start-up broker, support broker and more will play in Self-Directed Services.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.