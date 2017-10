Did you know our seals stay outside all year? Join us to learn about the amazing ways seals survive through the seasons - even winter! We will spend time watching the aquarium seals and viewing behind-the-scenes care to understand how we help keep them comfortable no matter the temperature. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch; snacks will be provided.

Time: 9:00am to 3:00pm

Ages 7 and up

$45 for non-members, $30 for members