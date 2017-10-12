Scottish Fiddle & Cello Performance

Old Fort Niagara is excited to present a free evening of Scottish fiddle and cello music on Monday, November 6, at 7 p.m. in the Visitor Center theatre.

Tim Macdonald and Jeremy Ward are a touring Scottish fiddle duo who combine traditional fiddling with historical scholarship to create a musical experience that has been described as everything from "metal" to "baroque." Using period instruments and mixing High Baroque chamber music with high-energy dance tunes, their 18th-century Scottish aesthetic brings a fresh perspective to the tradition.

Join Old Fort Niagara in welcoming Tim and Jeremy on their album release tour. They will perform a full playlist of historic music and then talk about how music was made, and played, in the 18th century. CDs will also be for sale.

For more information about this musical duo, visit www.timandjeremy.com.