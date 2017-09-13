School Vacation Camp

When school’s out for holidays or conference days, the JCC is in! For Grades K-6. Daily activities typically include a field trip, gym, crafts, drama, cooking, and other games. Bring a lunch, sneakers, swimsuit and towel.
Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 7
Class #18851 Holland
Veteran's Day Friday, Nov. 10
Class #18821 Benderson
Class #18852 Holland
Winter Recess Dec. 26-29
Class #18822 Benderson
Class #18834 Holland
8:00am – 6:00pm
Full Member: $55 | Gym/Community Participant: $65
Holland Building, 787 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY
Benderson Building, 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY