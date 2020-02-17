× Expand sasi sasi Mardi Gras in March

The annual sasi basket raffle is scheduled for 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Lucarelli's Banquet Center, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. The event will feature more than 120 baskets along with live entertainment from local classic rock band Suspended Animation, sasi dancer Brad Kingston, and pianist Jenny Trometer. The event will have a Mardi Gras theme, including a buffet dinner that will give you a taste of the south.

Tickets are $40 each. A table of 10 costs $350. Purchase tickets at sasinc.org/Events/SASi-Mardi-Gras.

For more information, call the Fund Development Office at 805-1555 ext. 211.

At sasi, we transform lives of people with developmental disabilities. Sasi believes in a future where all persons, regardless of their ability, can reach their full potential as responsible, valued, and contributing members of their community.