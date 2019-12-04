Santa Lucia Pageant

to Google Calendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00

Augustana Lutheran Church 3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, New York 14150

The story of Santa Lucia will be presented by children and adults in a 30-minute pageant at Augustana Lutheran Church on Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 pm. The play honors and celebrates the Swedish heritage of the church, which was founded in 1883. This is a family-friendly event. A special visitor from the North Pole has been invited to make a brief appearance, and refreshments are served following the pageant. The pageant and refreshments are free.

Augustana is at 3143 Eggert Road near Colvin in the Town of Tonawanda, and is wheelchair accessible. Please contact the church office if you have questions: 716-832-5720.

Info

Augustana Lutheran Church 3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, New York 14150 View Map
Children's Theater, Faith Celebration, Free Event
716-832-5720
to Google Calendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Santa Lucia Pageant - 2019-12-14 19:00:00