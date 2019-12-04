Santa Lucia Pageant

× Expand Shutterstock Lucia and two of her attendants.

The story of Santa Lucia will be presented by children and adults in a 30-minute pageant at Augustana Lutheran Church on Saturday, December 14 at 7:00 pm. The play honors and celebrates the Swedish heritage of the church, which was founded in 1883. This is a family-friendly event. A special visitor from the North Pole has been invited to make a brief appearance, and refreshments are served following the pageant. The pageant and refreshments are free.

Augustana is at 3143 Eggert Road near Colvin in the Town of Tonawanda, and is wheelchair accessible. Please contact the church office if you have questions: 716-832-5720.