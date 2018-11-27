Santa Lucia Pageant

Children will present the story of Santa Lucia in a 30-minute pageant at Augustana Lutheran Church on Sunday, December 9 at 7:00 pm. The play honors and celebrates the Swedish heritage of the church, which was founded in 1883. This is a family-friendly event. A special visitor from the North Pole has been invited to make a brief appearance, and refreshments are served following the pageant. The pageant and refreshments are free. Augustana is at 3143 Eggert Road near Colvin and is wheelchair accessible.