Rise Up! - Students in Concert

Students are invited to attend Harmonia Chamber Singers’ March 2 concert, Rise Up! at a special $5 per student price.

“We have more than 80 student singers participating in the performance from three city schools,” says Harmonia founder Robert Pacillo. “This is reason alone to make sure their peers can attend. Beyond that, the program itself will be rich with contemporary and traditional arrangement of spirituals.”

The performance will begin at 7:30pm at First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St. in Buffalo. Doors will open at 6:30pm.

Student choirs from the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts (directed by Karen E. Saxon and George L. Davis, Jr.), Frederick Law Olmsted High School (directed by Harmonia singer Monica Stankewicz) and Charter School for Applied Technologies (directed by Harmonia singer Sara Martinez) will also participate.

Stacey V. Gibbs, a renowned choral composer and arranger, is the special guest and will conduct the east coast premiere of his arrangement of ‘Bound for Canaan Lan’, a jubilant expression of hope and determination. Harmonia and the combined student choirs will present this work, more than 100 voices raised in song.

Stacey V. Gibbs is a prolific and highly sought after composer and arranger. Best known for arrangements of spirituals, he is highly acclaimed for his ability to infuse new energy into familiar works without sacrificing their authenticity or power.

Mr. Gibbs serves as a clinician (nationally and internationally) for university, high school, professional, and church choral organizations. He currently resides in Detroit, Michigan.

Rise Up! is sponsored by Unicell Buffalo and Pacillo’s Fitness Gear.

Tickets are $15, or $5 for students under 18 years of age. School choirs and gospel singers are particularly encouraged to attend.

For more information on Rise Up! and the rest of Harmonia’s 13th concert season, visit www.Harmoniacs.org.

Harmonia Chamber Singers’ goal is to make choral music emotional, exciting, educational, and an inspirational experience for the singers and listeners, across a broad spectrum of musical styles. In addition to four annual concert series, Harmonia serves the next generation singers and audiences by mentoring young singers through educational outreach workshops and concerts.