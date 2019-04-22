Read-2-Me

Clarence Public Library 3 Town Place, Clarence, New York 14031

Recommended for ages 2-3 years. Caregivers must remain with the child and participate in the program. Includes stories, songs, chants and a craft.

May 8, 15 and 22

(Registration begins April 24.)

Free Event, Library Program, Story Time
716-741-2650
