Rachel DiNunzio Author Event @ Lake Shore Public Library

Lake Shore Public Library S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, New York 14075

Join Author-Illustrator, Rachel DiNunzio as we explore her two hit books, Be Kind and Chameleon Cat in a stimulating and engaging way! Rachel will read the books (along with another surprise title!) and then we will do a Design Your Own Chameleon Cat Activity! Registration required. Ages 3+

A Fun-Packed Night!

• A live author talk with Rachel DiNunzio

• Reading of children’s books

• And a Design Your Own Chameleon Cat art activity!

For more information on Rachel, visit http://RachelDiNunzio.com

Lake Shore Public Library S-4857 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, New York 14075 View Map
Free Event, Library Program, Story Time, Storytelling
716-627-3017
