Rachel DiNunzio Author Event @ Lake Shore Public Library

Rachel DiNunzio/Radish Press
Join Author-Illustrator, Rachel DiNunzio as we explore her two hit books, Be Kind and Chameleon Cat in a stimulating and engaging way! Rachel will read the books (along with another surprise title!) and then we will do a Design Your Own Chameleon Cat Activity! Registration required. Ages 3+
A Fun-Packed Night!
• A live author talk with Rachel DiNunzio
• Reading of children’s books
• And a Design Your Own Chameleon Cat art activity!
For more information on Rachel, visit http://RachelDiNunzio.com