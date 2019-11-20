Rachel DiNunzio Author Event @ Lake Shore Public Library

× Expand Rachel DiNunzio/Radish Press

Join Author-Illustrator, Rachel DiNunzio as we explore her two hit books, Be Kind and Chameleon Cat in a stimulating and engaging way! Rachel will read the books (along with another surprise title!) and then we will do a Design Your Own Chameleon Cat Activity! Registration required. Ages 3+

A Fun-Packed Night!

• A live author talk with Rachel DiNunzio

• Reading of children’s books

• And a Design Your Own Chameleon Cat art activity!

For more information on Rachel, visit http://RachelDiNunzio.com