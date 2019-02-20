Princess Palooza

Have a play date with your favorite princesses! Create your own magical microphone with the Latina Princess and sing a tune with the Snow Princess. Create a personalized crown with Cinderella, build a tower with Rapunzel, and help the Frog Princess with recipes for her restaurant. Take aim at dragons with the Scottish Princess, enjoy a tea party with Belle, and play alongside Sleeping Beauty and her friendly forest friends. Bring your royal friends to the theater for a special performance by School of Irish Dance students on Saturday at 1 p.m. Included with general museum admission fees.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.