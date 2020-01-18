× Expand The Buffalo History Museum President Lincoln's Birthday Celebration

President Lincoln's Birthday Celebration

Date: 2/9/2020 12:00 PM - 2/9/2020 1:30 PM

Address: One Museum Court, Buffalo, NY

Phone: 716-873-9644 ext 320

In partnership with the Buffalo Civil War Round Table and the Union Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps, the longest running celebration of President Lincoln’s Birthday in the nation returns! There will be a short program, Lincoln orator, and uniformed reenactors as they perform a rifle salute. Free to attend.