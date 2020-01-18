The Buffalo History Museum
President Lincoln's Birthday Celebration
President Lincoln's Birthday Celebration
Date: 2/9/2020 12:00 PM - 2/9/2020 1:30 PM
Address: One Museum Court, Buffalo, NY
Phone: 716-873-9644 ext 320
In partnership with the Buffalo Civil War Round Table and the Union Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps, the longest running celebration of President Lincoln’s Birthday in the nation returns! There will be a short program, Lincoln orator, and uniformed reenactors as they perform a rifle salute. Free to attend.