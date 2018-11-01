Preparing for Winter

to Google Calendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00

Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511

Wander through the rustic winter setting as villagers busy themselves with preparations for the coming season. Interact with the villagers as they demonstrate a variety of activities, including: candle making, spinning wool and meat preservation. You can even complete some holiday shopping at the Flint Hill Store, featuring lovely, unique and handmade gifts! Light fare, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase inside the Banquet Center.

Info
Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511 View Map
Christmas, Family Program, Museum Event
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Preparing for Winter - 2018-11-17 10:00:00