Wander through the rustic winter setting as villagers busy themselves with preparations for the coming season. Interact with the villagers as they demonstrate a variety of activities, including: candle making, spinning wool and meat preservation. You can even complete some holiday shopping at the Flint Hill Store, featuring lovely, unique and handmade gifts! Light fare, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase inside the Banquet Center.
Preparing for Winter
Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511
Genesee Country Village & Museum 1410 Flint Hill Rd., Mumford, New York 14511 View Map
Christmas, Family Program, Museum Event