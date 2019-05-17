Predators At Play

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center 1963 Mill Rd., West Falls, New York 14170

Join in the behind-the-scenes and up-close encounters with Hawk Creek’s live raptors, corvids, wild cats, reptiles and exotic birds with a live flying bird show and activities for kids.

Refreshments, gift shop, and different training & enrichment activities scheduled through-out the day.

Event parking is FREE and tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for veterans and seniors, $8 for children, and $28 for a family pass of up to 2 adults and 3 children (5-12 yrs). Children 4 and under are FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online (free shipping). Please visit www.hawkcreek.org for info and directions. Event is rain or shine.

Info

Animals, Nature & Outdoors, The Environment
716-652-8646
