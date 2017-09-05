Popsicles in the Parking Lot
Children can enjoy popsicles while parents can enjoy:
FREE Child Seat Safety Checks & Child IDs (Erie County Sheriffs)
LulaRoe Pop Up
Bake/Snack Sale to benefit FWC Youth Ministry
Shoes That Grow info for children in Guatemala
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017
10am-1pm
Brought to you by Fellowship Wesleyan MOPS & MOMSnext: moms who are pregnant and with children from birth through Grade 12 are welcome to join us for food, fun, fellowship and friends. FREE Childcare (children ages birth-5th grade).
Fellowship Wesleyan Church (Across from the YMCA)
1645 Southwestern Blvd.
West Seneca, NY 14224
Flyer at: