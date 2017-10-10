The Polar Express

Take a one hour excursion to the North Pole!

On your journey enjoy hot cocoa and a cookie, music from the movie, a storybook reading, and a special gift for the kids -a magic silver bell- from Santa himself!

Ride First Class and also receive a souvenir mug valued at $10, along with table seating and whipped cream for your hot chocolate.

Museum admission is also included with the purchase of a train ticket.

Children under two yrs do not require a ticket, however they must ride on a lap and will only receive a bell during the excursion.

Please be sure to order in advance as Polar Express tickets sell out fast!

Consult our web site for departure times.