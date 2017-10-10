The Polar Express

Medina Railroad Museum 530 West Ave, Medina, New York 14103

Take a one hour excursion to the North Pole!

On your journey enjoy hot cocoa and a cookie, music from the movie, a storybook reading, and a special gift for the kids -a magic silver bell- from Santa himself!

Ride First Class and also receive a souvenir mug valued at $10, along with table seating and whipped cream for your hot chocolate.

Museum admission is also included with the purchase of a train ticket.

Children under two yrs do not require a ticket, however they must ride on a lap and will only receive a bell during the excursion.

Please be sure to order in advance as Polar Express tickets sell out fast!

Consult our web site for departure times.

Info
Medina Railroad Museum 530 West Ave, Medina, New York 14103
Christmas
585-798-6106
