THE POLAR EXPRESS Train Rides

× Expand Warner Brothers THE POLAR EXPRESS(TM) Train Rides

Experience the magic of the classic Christmas movie during this one-hour train ride. Aboard the train, songs from the movie play and entertainers dressed as chefs move through the train cars delivering cookies and hot chocolate. The ride even includes story time narrated by Liam Neeson. THE POLAR EXPRESS(TM) stops at the North Pole to pick up Santa! Santa rides back to Medina, handing out bells to all the children.

Trains depart at 11:20 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:40 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Pricing varies. Trains depart on November 30, December 1, December 7, December 8, December 14, and December 15. Tickets available at https://www.medinarailroad.com/polar-express-excursions-2019