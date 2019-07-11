Play, Think, Create Children’s Exhibition

Kenan Center & Arena 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094

The Kenan Center is proud to present the Play, Think, Create Children’s Exhibition. This exhibit explores the vivid imagination of children. Art by Marie Prince (Play, Think, Create), Alixandra Martin (The Place), Project Play Western New York Photo Collection, Kenan Quilter’s Guild: Storybook Quilt Project and more will be featured. Bring your young, budding arts to experience a gallery exhibition made just for them!

July 28, 2019 - September 8, 2019

Kenan House Gallery Hours

M-F, Noon-5 pm; Sun, 2-5 pm

Reception: Sunday, July 28, 2-5pm

Free & open to the public, provided by the Kenan Arts Council

No admission; $5 donation is greatly appreciated

2019 Gallery Exhibit Sponsors

Grigg Lewis Foundation, Kenan Arts Council, William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, Kenan Quilters’ Guild, M&T Bank, andMr. & Mrs. Samuel F. Ward

Images: Play Think Create by Marie Prince & The Place artwork by Alixandra Martin

Kenan Center & Arena 433 Locust St., Lockport, New York 14094 View Map
Children's Entertainment, Family Program, Free Event
716-433-2617
