GSWNY
PJs, Pillows, and Cocoa Bar: My Perfect Saturday with Girl Scouts
You are cordially invited to a free holiday party with Girl Scouts of Western New York! Join us at one of our five locations in your favorite PJs. We’ll have hot cocoa with lots of yummy toppings and a no sew pillow activity where you can make one to give as a gift, donate, or keep for yourself! Find a location near you:
BUFFALO SERVICE CENTER
3332 Walden Ave., Suite 106
Depew, NY 14043
LOCKPORT SERVICE CENTER
5000 Cambria Rd.
Lockport, NY 14094
BATAVIA SERVICE CENTER
5 Jackson St.
Batavia, NY 14020
JAMESTOWN SERVICE CENTER
2661 Horton Rd.
Jamestown, NY 14701
RSVP is Required. RSVP Here: https://forms.gle/GnzyZ9TV1TmUU6m6A
Every girl that registers will receive a prize! This event is for non-Girl Scouts and families are invited to attend.