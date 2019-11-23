× Expand GSWNY PJs, Pillows, and Cocoa Bar: My Perfect Saturday with Girl Scouts

You are cordially invited to a free holiday party with Girl Scouts of Western New York! Join us at one of our five locations in your favorite PJs. We’ll have hot cocoa with lots of yummy toppings and a no sew pillow activity where you can make one to give as a gift, donate, or keep for yourself! Find a location near you:

BUFFALO SERVICE CENTER

3332 Walden Ave., Suite 106

Depew, NY 14043

LOCKPORT SERVICE CENTER

5000 Cambria Rd.

Lockport, NY 14094

BATAVIA SERVICE CENTER

5 Jackson St.

Batavia, NY 14020

JAMESTOWN SERVICE CENTER

2661 Horton Rd.

Jamestown, NY 14701

RSVP is Required. RSVP Here: https://forms.gle/GnzyZ9TV1TmUU6m6A

Every girl that registers will receive a prize! This event is for non-Girl Scouts and families are invited to attend.