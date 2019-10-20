The ever cool, guitar playing Pete the Cat gets caught for disturbing the peace and is sentence to live with the Biddle family to learn some manners. However, the groovy blue cat creates distractions for the super organized second grader Jimmy Biddle. When Jimmy draws a blank on a school art project, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out! Join Jimmy and Pete as they embark on a wild adventure of artistic inspiration, friendship, and creative confidence.

Additional performances:

Saturday, October 26 @1pm & 4pm

Sunday, October 27 @ 1pm & 4pm