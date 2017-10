What does it mean to get a Regent’s diploma? A local diploma? An IEP diploma? A SACC? What can you do? What can you not do? How much effort does it take? Can your child do the work? This workshop explores the options and outlines the updates to NYS regulations.

All workshops offered are free of charge for families of individuals with disabilities. For more information or to register, please call (716) 332-4170, email info@parentnetworkwny.org or visit online at parentnetworkwny.org.