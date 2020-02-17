The Outsiders

Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201

Recommended ages: 12+.

The Outsiders is a searing story of real kids in real situations with real consequences seen through the eyes of young Ponyboy. Territorial battles between the have-it-made rich kids — the Socs — and Ponyboy’s tough, underprivileged "greaser" family and friends are just a part of life. But even in the midst of urban gang warfare, somehow Ponyboy can't forget a short poem that speaks to their fragile young lives. This heroic story of belonging, friendship, and maintaining hope in the face of struggle is a powerful reminder of what young people encounter every day.

Performances:

March 14, 21, 22, 28, 29 at 2pm

April 4 & 5 at 2pm

Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, New York 14201
716-884-4400
