Orchard Park Library Train Day

Orchard Park Public Library S-4570 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, New York 14127

The Orchard Park Library and Orchard Park Train Depot are hosting Train Day 2019! Visit the Historic Train Depot for Activities & Treats as well as Depot & Caboose Tours. Featuring a Trans-Continental Rail Road Scavenger Hunt on the lawn, a LEGO Free-Build in the Library meeting room, 2 Giant-sized, interactive train tables hosted by Dean Hunneshagen & The Joy of Trains in the main library. Also, join us for a special GOLDEN SPIKE CEREMONY to celebrate 150th Anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Rail Road! All Ages, no registration required, rain or shine.

Info

Orchard Park Public Library S-4570 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park, New York 14127 View Map
Family Program, Library Program, Museum Event
716-662-9851
