Orchard Park Library hosts Storytime at the Jolls House

The Orchard Park Library visits the Jolls House for a unique children's storytime experience! Featuring stories, an antique show & tell, Victrola music and more! After the storytime, there will be an open house from 1-3 with Jolls House museum tours, live music, activities and cake! The storytime and open house will take place at the Orchard Park Historical Society located in the Jolls House Museum on 4287 South Buffalo Street Orchard Park NY 14127. No registration is required.