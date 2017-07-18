Old Fort Niagara Lighthouse Open Daily

Old Fort Niagara’s Lighthouse is located adjacent to its parking lot within Fort Niagara State Park. Approximately 70 steps to the top of the tower lead you to a panoramic view of Old Fort Niagara, Niagara River, Lake Ontario, Youngstown and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Admission is free. However, you must be 4 feet tall and sign a waiver.

Historically, a lighthouse was important as a navigational aid for boats on Lake Ontario and, twice, lighthouses were built and operated on the roof of the fort's French Castle (1781-1803 and 1823-1871). Then, in 1871, the existing stone octagonal tower was built, put in operation in 1872 and remained in use until 1993. In 1900, the lighthouse tower was heightened to raise the lamp 11 feet to make the light visible from 25 miles out on Lake Ontario. It used a fourth-order Fresnel lens from Paris, which is on display today in the fort's visitor center lobby.

In 1993, a high-powered light installed at the U.S. Coast Guard Station Niagara made the lighthouse obsolete, except as a point of interest.