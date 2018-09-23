October 8th is World Octopus Day and the Aquarium of Niagara is ready to celebrate! Join us for live enrichment sessions with our Giant Pacific octopus, Babs!

Enjoy this special event and encounter firsthand what Babs’ trainers do with her during their daily sessions. You will also have the chance to talk to the trainers as they work with her and ask any questions you may have. What’s the difference between arms and tentacles? Are octopus really that intelligent? How did you train her to do that??

Live Enrichment Sessions: 11:45am and 1:00pm in Conservation Cove

Experience this special event and more octopus themed activities on Octopus Day!

Regular pricing applies, members free.