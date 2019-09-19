THE NURTURED HEART APPROACH, a four -part series

October 3, 10, 17 and 24 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

166 Halstead Avenue

Sloan, New York 14212

Parking available in the lot behind the school. Enter through rear doors.

FREE WORKSHOP

Are you frustrated by behavior challenges that put your child in control of your home? Have your discipline methods stopped working? Do you want your children to have good morals, be compassionate, and be self-confident?

The Nurtured Heart Approach (NHA) is a language - based approach that can help you regain focus and power and re-build the love you want in your home. NHA teaches us why our typical parenting methods don’t always work and can even make things worse. The magic rests in its ability to use language to build “inner wealth” and to make positive connections to those around us by focusing on what IS working, at all times.

You will learn how to hold clear limits and consequences while you build positive connections. You will immediately FEEL the difference in your home, and in time, you, your children and your family learn to flourish.

A light dinner begins at 5:30 pm

email: info@parentnetworkwny.org | call: 716.332.4170

Childcare available for children 4+ to those who register by September 26th.

Follow the link for more info and to register:

https://parentnetworkwny.org/event/the-nurtured-heart-approach-part-1-10-3-2/