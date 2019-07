Join us for a FREE outdoor movie featuring "Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom" on Friday, August 9 at 8:30pm at Bassett Park in Amherst. Rain Site: Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Rd., Amherst. Bring the family, a blanket or chair and some snacks! Sponsored by the Amherst Police Club and brought to you by Amherst Youth & Recreation.