Ninja Warrior Challenge

Put your athletic skills to the test! Hop onto an endurance course provided by The Warrior Factory. Build strength as you jump, spin, and hop through physical challenges on an obstacle course. Use speed and precision to scale the popular "warped wall," an eight-foot-tall curved barrier. All weekend long, meet and take pictures with a contestant from the popular American Ninja Warriors television show.

The Warrior Factory obstacle course is free with paid museum admission. Closed toe shoes and signed liability release are required. Included with general museum admission fees.